Waterford deaths and funerals (March 2)
Breda KEOGH (née Cogley), Farran Park, Waterford / Enniscorthy, Wexford
Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30 am with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. May she rest in peace.
Kathleen Honey-Copper (née Power), Droitwich, Worcestershire and formerly of 20, Keating Street, Dungarvan, Waterford
Rosary at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, 3rd March, at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan. Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, 4th March, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 5th March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Michael (Mick) Doyle, Earlwood Estate, The Lough, Cork / Ardmore, Waterford
Removal at 8.00pm on Monday evening to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Tuesday. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver's Cemetery, Model Farm Road.
John Foley, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny
John will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 2nd March, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 3rd March, at 10am, followed by private cremation.
Christy Dower, Kiladangan, Dungarvan, Waterford
Reposing on Monday evening 2nd March from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning 3rd March at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
