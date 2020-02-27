Waterford deaths and funerals (February 28)

Anne Power (née Lonergan), Glasnevin, Dublin / Waterford

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Thursday, 27th February 2020, from 5p.m. to 7p.m. Removal on Friday, 28th February 2020, to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East arriving for 10a.m. Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Marie Jolly (née Kehoe), Shankill, Dublin / Cork / Waterford

Reposing at her home from 6pm to 8pm on Friday 28th Feb. Funeral Mass on Sat. 29th Feb. at 10am in St. Anne's Church, Shankill, Co. Dublin, followed by private Cremation. No flowers please. Donations if desired can be made to the Blackrock Hospice at the St. Anne's Church.

Kevin Glanville, South Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday evening, 28th February, from 5 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, 29th February, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Cremation Service at 2 pm. on Saturday at The Island Crematorium, Ringskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Solas Centre.

Jim (Jimmy) Cummins, Faithlegg, Waterford, X91 PY67

Removal from his home on Saturday at 10.30am to Faithlegge Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.





