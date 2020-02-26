Waterford deaths and funerals (February 27)

Patrick Polling, Huntley Crescent, Southways, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, 26th Feb. from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 27th Feb., at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in the Old Churchyard Cemetery, Dungarvan.

Anne Power (née Lonergan), Glasnevin, Dublin / Waterford

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Thursday, 27th February 2020, from 5p.m. to 7p.m. Removal on Friday, 28th February 2020, to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East arriving for 10a.m. Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Jimmy Coughlan, Cooldaniel, Toames, Cork / Glencairn, Waterford



Cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy on Thursday at 2pm.

Frank Cheatle, The Cottage, Westown, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday, 27th of February, 2020 from 3pm until 5pm followed by private cremation. No flowers by request.





