Waterford deaths and funerals (February 26)

Patrick Polling, Huntley Crescent, Southways, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, 26th Feb. from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 27th Feb., at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in the Old Churchyard Cemetery, Dungarvan.

Patrick Joseph McGrath, Kilgabriel, Clashmore, Waterford

Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Tuesday from 6pm with Prayers followed by Removal at 7.30pm to St. Cronan's Church, Clashmore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoing cemetery.

Patrick Halpin, Grousehall, Loughduff, Cavan / Clonea Power, Waterford

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, Co. Longford, on Tuesday 25th from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan, Co. Cavan, on the 26th at 11am for cremation service.





