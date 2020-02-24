Waterford deaths and funerals (February 24)

Sarah (Sadie) Hartley (née Dowling), Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Inistioge, Kilkenny

Sarah will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 24th February, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 25th February at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Nuala Cummins (née Laracy), Barrettstown, Knocktopher, Kilkenny, R95 W66H / Waterford

Funeral to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Knocktopher for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday, 24th February, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. No flowers only please Donations if desiied to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Jean Drohan (Jacob), Ballybeg Park, Ballybeg, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (February 24th) from 7.30pm until 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am in the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joan Healy (née Fitzgerald), Congress Villas, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday, 24th February, at 12 noon. Cremation Service on Monday at 4 p.m. at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Joseph (Joe) Heaney, Gaibhlín A t-Solais, Cnocán A' Phaoraigh, Ring, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday afternoon, 24th February, from 3 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, 25th February, in Séipéal San Nioclás, An Rinn. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Mary B. O'BEIRNE, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Joseph & St. Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford at 12 noon. Burial on Tuesday in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, Co.Dublin arriving for 12.30 pm approx. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank, Waterford.

Mary Roche (née Gallagher), Roanmore Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requeim Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery.

Patrick Polling, Huntley Crescent, Southways, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home , Dungarvan on Wednesday, 26th Feb. from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 27th Feb., at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in the Old Churchyard Cemetery, Dungarvan.





