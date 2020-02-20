Waterford deaths and funerals (February 21)

Annie Keogh (née Conway), Barrack Street and formerly of Arundel Square, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 6:15 to Ballybricken Church at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Kitty Harney, Ballymacarbry Upper, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Dublin

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jerome (Skinner) Conway

Oak Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompspons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St. Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Matthew (Martin) Cowman, Kennedy Park, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday the 20th of February from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday the 21st of February, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.