Waterford deaths and funerals (February 20)

Eileen Whelan (née Madigan), St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Seamus Upton, Mount Sion Avenue and formerly of Measurex, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner, Waterford, on Wednesday (February 19th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday (February 20th) at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Ellen (Eily) O'Sullivan (née Dunphy)

Willowbrook, Leaselands, Mallow, Cork / Fermoy, Cork / Kill, Waterford

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow on Wednesday, 19th February, from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Mallow. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Árdmoniel New Cemetery, Killorglin, Co. Kerry arriving at 2pm approximately No flowers please, donations is lieu to Trócaire and St. Vincent De Paul.

Peggy HENEBRY (née O'Neill)

Blackrock, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, February 20, at 10am at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Blackrock, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, to the Alzheimer Society, Temple Road, Blackrock, Co. Dublin or www.alzheimer.ie.

Annie Keogh (née Conway), Barrack Street and formerly of Arundel Square, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 6:15 to Ballybricken Church at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Kitty Harney, Ballymacarbry Upper, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Dublin

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jerome (Skinner) Conway

Oak Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompspons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St. Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Peter Monnelly, Barnhill, Durrow, Laois / Waterford / Mayo

Removal Thursday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, for Requiem Mass at 12.00pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Matthew (Martin) Cowman, Kennedy Park, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday the 20th of February from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday the 21st of February, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.