Waterford deaths and funerals (February 19)

Eileen Whelan (née Madigan), St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Myra Walsh (née Daniels)

Palm Cottage,Union Road, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Upton, Mount Sion Avenue and formerly of Measurex, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner, Waterford, on Wednesday (February 19th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday (February 20th) at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Ellen (Eily) O'Sullivan (née Dunphy)

Willowbrook, Leaselands, Mallow, Cork / Fermoy, Cork / Kill, Waterford

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow on Wednesday, 19th February, from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Mallow. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Árdmoniel New Cemetery, Killorglin, Co. Kerry arriving at 2pm approximately No flowers please, donations is lieu to Trócaire and St. Vincent De Paul.

Fr James (Jim) O'Donoghue CC, Lower Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary / Rathgormack, Waterford

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret LYNCH

Seaview Park, Dunmore East, Waterford

Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, on Wednesday 19th February at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Peggy HENEBRY (née O'Neill)

Blackrock, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, February 20, at 10am at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Blackrock, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, to the Alzheimer Society, Temple Road, Blackrock, Co. Dublin or www.alzheimer.ie.

Michael Dwyer

11 Crescent Drive, Hillview and ex Blower at Waterford Crystal, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (February 19th) at 11.00am in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to Waterford Palliative Home Care Team.

Sr. Olive Dundon

Beechlawn Nursing Home, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday (February 19th) in Beechlawn Nursing Home Oratory at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Annie Keogh (née Conway), Barrack Street and formerly of Arundel Square, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 6:15 to Ballybricken Church at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Kitty Harney, Ballymacarbry Upper, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Dublin

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jerome (Skinner) Conway

Oak Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompspons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St. Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery