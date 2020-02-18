Waterford deaths and funerals (February 18)

Tom (Nommie) Whelan, Windsor Hill, Glounthaune, Cork, T45 P276 / Ballymacarberry, Waterford

Reception for Tom into St. Mary's Church, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork on Tuesday, 18th February 2020, for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Helena's Church Cemetery, Ballymacarberry, The Nire Co. Waterford (arriving approx. 2pm).

Jerry CREMIN, Fenor North, Tramore, Waterford / Bantry, Cork



Lying in repose in Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford (X91 FW4A) on Monday, 17th February, from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Fenor. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 18th February, at 11.30am. Private cremation to follow.

Alice Condon (née Arrigan), Marian Park & formerly of Sexton Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's.

Eileen Whelan (née Madigan), St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Myra Walsh (née Daniels)

Palm Cottage,Union Road, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, tomorrow, Tuesday evening, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Upton, Mount Sion Avenue and formerly of Measurex, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner, Waterford, on Wednesday (February 19th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday (February 20th) at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Ellen (Eily) O'Sullivan (née Dunphy)

Willowbrook, Leaselands, Mallow, Cork / Fermoy, Cork / Kill, Waterford

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow on Wednesday, 19th February, from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Mallow. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Árdmoniel New Cemetery, Killorglin, Co. Kerry arriving at 2pm approximately No flowers please, donations is lieu to Trócaire and St. Vincent De Paul.

Fr James (Jim) O'Donoghue CC, Lower Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary / Rathgormack, Waterford

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret LYNCH

Seaview Park, Dunmore East, Waterford

Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, on Wednesday 19th February at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Peggy HENEBRY (née O'Neill)

Blackrock, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, February 20, at 10am at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Blackrock, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, to the Alzheimer Society, Temple Road, Blackrock, Co. Dublin or www.alzheimer.ie.

Michael Dwyer

11 Crescent Drive, Hillview and ex Blower at Waterford Crystal, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday (February 18th) from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (February 19th) at 11.00am in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to Waterford Palliative Home Care Team.

Sr. Olive Dundon

Beechlawn Nursing Home, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Beechlawn Nursing Home on Tuesday (February 18th) from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (February 19th) in Beechlawn Nursing Home Oratory at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.