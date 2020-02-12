Waterford deaths and funerals (February 13)

Maureen Coffey (née Whelan), Ballyknock, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday evening, 12th February, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving for funeral Mass on Thursday, 13th of February, at 11am in St Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick on Suir. House private on Thursday morning please.

Edmond Drea, Priest Road, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at his Residence, Priest Rd, Tramore on Wednesday the 12th of February from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross church Tramore for Requiem Mass on Thursday the 13th of February at 10am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Margaret Reid (née Conroy), St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank and formerly of Gracedieu Road, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny

Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday (February 12th) from 3.00pm followed by removal to the Convent Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in Mooncoin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank, Waterford.

Michael (Finnegan) Flynn, Knockaun, Cappagh, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence, Knockaun, Cappagh (Eircode X35 D272) on Wednesday 12th February 2020, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday 13th February at 1:00 p.m. in St. Anne’s Church, Colligan, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frankie Drummy, Ballyneety, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence, Ballyneety, Dungarvan (Eircode X35 R838) on Wednesday, 12th February 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 13th February, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobnet, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John (The Bullet) Cahill, Ivy Cottage, Fernville, Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at St. Carthage’s Mortuary, Lismore, on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by private cremation service.

Sr. Colette (Moira) O'LOUGHLIN, Clontarf, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at St. Catherine’s Provincial House, Dunardagh, Temple Hill, Blackrock, Co. Dublin A94 P2K3 on Friday from 3.00 p.m. until prayers at 5.00 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Catherine’s at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by burial in The Friary Cemetery, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary arriving approximately at 2.30 p.m.





