Waterford deaths and funerals (February 12)

Maureen Coffey (née Whelan), Ballyknock, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday evening, 12th February, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving for funeral Mass on Thursday, 13th of February, at 11am in St Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick on Suir. House private on Thursday morning please.

Paddy Connors, Tramore Road, Waterford City, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 12th, at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Laurence’s Cemetery, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

Edmond Drea, Priest Road, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at his Residence, Priest Rd, Tramore on Wednesday the 12th of February from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross church Tramore for Requiem Mass on Thursday the 13th of February at 10am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Nadia Duggan, Clarinwood, Tramore, Waterford



Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass on Wednesday the 12th of February at 12 noon., followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Bernard (Bernie) FLANAGAN, The Folly, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday 11th February from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, on Wednesday 12th February for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Willie Houlihan, Russellstown, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Tuesday evening from 5.15pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial immediately after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Kevin Kennedy, Fairgreen, Arklow, Wicklow / Waterford

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Arklow from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Service in celebration of Kevin’s life will take place at the funeral home at 11am on Wednesday. Cremation to follow at Mount Jerome Crematorium, walking to the bridge.

Robert (Bobby) O'Brien, late Ballyknock and Oldgrange, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Clonea Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Margaret Reid (née Conroy), St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank and formerly of Gracedieu Road, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny

Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday (February 12th) from 3.00pm followed by removal to the Convent Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in Mooncoin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank, Waterford.

Michael (Finnegan) Flynn, Knockaun, Cappagh, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence, Knockaun, Cappagh (Eircode X35 D272) on Wednesday 12th February 2020, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday 13th February at 1:00 p.m. in St. Anne’s Church, Colligan, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frankie Drummy, Ballyneety, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence, Ballyneety, Dungarvan (Eircode X35 R838) on Wednesday, 12th February 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 13th February, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobnet, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John (The Bullet) Cahill, Ivy Cottage, Fernville, Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at St. Carthage’s Mortuary, Lismore, on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by private cremation service.





