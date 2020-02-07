Waterford deaths and funerals (February 7)

Mark Dineen, Clonea Middle, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday, 6th February, from 4:30 p.m. with removal at 7:00 p.m. to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad. Requiem Mass on Friday, 7th February, at 11:00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Julie Power, Carriglea Cáirde Services and formerly Killdwan, Dungarvan, Waterford / Bonmahon, Waterford

Funeral Mass in Carriglea Cáirde Services Church, Dungarvan on Friday, 7th February, at 1:00 p.m., followed by burial in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Cemetery, Kill, Co. Waterford, arriving at 3:15 p.m approx.

Michael McCarthy, Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday, 7th February, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 8th February, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobnet, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.