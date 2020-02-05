Tributes paid after passing of popular Waterford man

Tributes have been paid following the passing of a County Waterford man.

Lifetime honorary president and founder of Lost At Sea Tragedies (LAST) Noel McDonagh passed away unexpectedly last week.

A spokesperson for LAST said the Coxtown in Dunmore East man started his career as a fisherman in Dunmore East. “LAST was founded by Noel in 2013. The aim of the charity was and is to help families emotionally and financially in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy. The charity was also set up to promote safety at sea and raise awareness in the fishing community.

“Noel handed the charity over to new trustees in the fishing community in 2017, but remained on as a lifetime honorary president.”

Noel was also a well known amateur historian and businessman, running the Army and Outdoor Store in Waterford city.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis and children Shane, Gary, Gavin, Ronan, Cian and Róisín.