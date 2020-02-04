Waterford deaths and funerals (February 5)

Kitty Denmead (née Norris)

McDonagh Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11 o’clock followed by cremation at 2.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Margaret Fitzgerald (née Phelan)

Ballydrislane, Tramore, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny

Margaret will be reposing at her home (X91 YY16) on Tuesday 4th February from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, 5th February, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom Whelan, Coolgreaney, Gorey, Wexford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey (Eircode Y25 K122) on Tuesday, 4th February, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home on Wednesday, 5th February, at 10 a.m. to St. David's Church, Johnstown for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by Burial in Ballyfad Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. John's Hospital, Enniscorthy.

Michael (Curly) Kenneally, Congress Villas, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 5th February, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Burial afterwards in St. Augustine’s Church Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Margaret Ryan (née Casey), Knockalisheen, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Burncourt, Tipperary

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater, at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.