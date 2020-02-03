Waterford deaths and funerals (February 3)

Kitty Denmead (née Norris)

McDonagh Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11 o’clock followed by cremation at 2.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Margaret Fitzgerald (née Phelan)

Ballydrislane, Tramore, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny

Margaret will be reposing at her home (X91 YY16) on Tuesday 4th February from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, 5th February, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John O'CONNOR

Ballinakill Avenue, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please.

Michael O'Shea, West Street, Lismore, Waterford



Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Carthage’s Cemetery, Lismore.