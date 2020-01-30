Waterford deaths and funerals (January 31)

Elaine Shilton (née Corcoran), Tegelen, Netherlands and formerly of 38 Roselawn, Tramore, Waterford

The funeral will be Saturday, February 1st, at 2pm in Venlo, Netherlands. No flowers please or donations.

Elizabeth (Betty) Cuddihy, Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday 30th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at The Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday the 31st of January for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in Saint Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Kathleen Kavanagh (née Weekes), 373 Saint John’s Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, January 30th, from 5pm to 8pm With prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday, January 31st, to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Otterans Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Esssie Hearne (née Drohan), Barrett Court, Doyle Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Robert (Bob) DESBOROUGH, Lower Killea Road, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Thursday 30th January from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday 31st January to Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killea New Cemetery.

James (Jim) Thompson, Convent Hill & formerly of Keane's Road and Henry Street Terrace, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Saturday (February 1st) at 11.00oc in St. John's Church, Parnell Street, Waterford followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Robert (Bert) POWER, Laurel Lodge, The Glen, Faithlegg, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Nicholas' Church, Faithlegg for Requiem Mass at 1.30 pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Michael Dooley, Mount Pleasant, Waterford City, Waterford / Gorey, Wexford

Michael will be reposing at Floods Funeral Home, McDermott Street, Gorey (Y25E8D4) on Friday (January 31st) from 3.00pm with removal at 6.00pm to St. Michael's Church, Gorey. Funeral Mass on Saturday (February 1st) at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Gorey.