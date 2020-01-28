Waterford deaths and funerals (January 29)
Waterford deaths and funerals
Jane DILLON, The Folly, Waterford City, Waterford
Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday 28th January from 6pm. followed by Removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 29th January at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.
Joan Hanrahan (née Quinn), Ballyhest, Clonea, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford
Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on- Suir on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm arriving for Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12noon in Clonea Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Patrick (Pat) Colfer, Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford
Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday (January 28th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 29th) at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request please.
Anne (Nancy) Clancy (née Ryan), McDermott Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford
Reposing at The Mortuary Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday from 4.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Home Chapel at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballybricken Church. No flowers please, donations in lieu to St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank.
Ellen (Nell) FOLEY (née Brennan), Tramore, Tramore, Waterford / Glenties, Donegal
Reposing at her home at 26 Cliff Road, Tramore, Co. Waterford, X91 H6F7 on Wednesday 29th from 3.30p.m to 5.30p.m. Arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, at 7.00 p.m Wednesday (29th). Funeral Mass at 10.00 am on Thursday, Jan. 30th, followed by burial at St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.
Elaine Shilton (née Corcoran), Tegelen, Netherlands and formerly of 38 Roselawn, Tramore, Waterford
The funeral will be Saturday, February 1st, at 2pm in Venlo, Netherlands. No flowers please or donations.
Elizabeth (Betty) Cuddihy, Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford
Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday 30th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at The Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday the 31st of January for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in Saint Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on