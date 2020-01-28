Waterford deaths and funerals (January 29)

Jane DILLON, The Folly, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday 28th January from 6pm. followed by Removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 29th January at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Joan Hanrahan (née Quinn), Ballyhest, Clonea, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on- Suir on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm arriving for Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12noon in Clonea Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Colfer, Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday (January 28th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 29th) at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request please.

Anne (Nancy) Clancy (née Ryan), McDermott Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at The Mortuary Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday from 4.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Home Chapel at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballybricken Church. No flowers please, donations in lieu to St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank.

Ellen (Nell) FOLEY (née Brennan), Tramore, Tramore, Waterford / Glenties, Donegal

Reposing at her home at 26 Cliff Road, Tramore, Co. Waterford, X91 H6F7 on Wednesday 29th from 3.30p.m to 5.30p.m. Arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, at 7.00 p.m Wednesday (29th). Funeral Mass at 10.00 am on Thursday, Jan. 30th, followed by burial at St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Elaine Shilton (née Corcoran), Tegelen, Netherlands and formerly of 38 Roselawn, Tramore, Waterford

The funeral will be Saturday, February 1st, at 2pm in Venlo, Netherlands. No flowers please or donations.

Elizabeth (Betty) Cuddihy, Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday 30th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at The Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday the 31st of January for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in Saint Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.