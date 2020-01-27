Waterford deaths and funerals (January 28)

Maureen Whelan (née Cleary), Greenville, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Dungarvan, Waterford

Maureen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday 27th January from 4.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 28th January at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Clare Cahill (née Murphy), Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary / Longford Town, Longford / Rathgormack, Waterford

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathgormack. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Jane DILLON, The Folly, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday 28th January from 6pm. followed by Removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 29th January at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Mary CURTIN (née O'Donnell), Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Monday 27th January from 6pm. to 8pm. Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Tuesday 28th January for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Kit (Kathleen) Crowley, Tivoli Terrace, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin. Rosary on Sunday evening at 7.00pm. Reposing on Monday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Joan Hanrahan (née Quinn), Ballyhest, Clonea, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on- Suir on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm arriving for Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12noon in Clonea Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Colfer, Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday (January 28th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 29th) at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request please.

Anne (Nancy) Clancy (née Ryan), McDermott Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at The Mortuary Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday from 4.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Home Chapel at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballybricken Church. No flowers please, donations in lieu to St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank.