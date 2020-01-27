Waterford deaths and funerals (January 27)

Johnny Perrem, Raheny, Dublin / Waterford / Greystones, Wicklow

Removal on Monday morning to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Church, Raheny arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed with Burial in Balgriffin Cemetery Extension. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Denis O'Sullivan, 18 Lios An Oir, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00 am in St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore. Followed by burial in St. Carthage’s Cemetery, Lismore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Carthage's Rest Home, Lismore.

Patrick (Bonny) Nolan, Glenville, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am, followed by Private Cremation. No Flowers, by request.

Bridie COURTNEY (née Cahill), 27 Ross Road, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Portlaw, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Beech Ward, St. John’s Hospital.

Maureen Whelan (née Cleary), Greenville, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Dungarvan, Waterford

Maureen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday 27th January from 4.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 28th January at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret (Madge) Tobin (née Veale), O'Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Clare Cahill (née Murphy), Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary / Longford Town, Longford / Rathgormack, Waterford

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathgormack. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Jane DILLON, The Folly, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday 28th January from 6pm. followed by Removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 29th January at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Mary CURTIN (née O'Donnell), Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Monday 27th January from 6pm. to 8pm. Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Tuesday 28th January for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Kit (Kathleen) Crowley, Tivoli Terrace, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin. Rosary on Sunday evening at 7.00pm. Reposing on Monday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Alice Bowen (née Hearne), Glounthaune, Cork / Waterford

Requiem Mass at 3.00pm on Monday followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium. House Private Please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.