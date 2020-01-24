Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, January 24

Elizabeth (Liz) Grant (née Griffin)

- Larchville, Waterford city

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Jane Cullen

- Connolly Place, Waterford city

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Friday from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.