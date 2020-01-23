Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, January 23

Myles O'Sullivan

- Wood Park Apartments, Park Road, Waterford city / Ferrybank

Myles will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, for requiem mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann O'Donoghue

- Dunmore East, Waterford

Reception into St. Joseph's SMA Church, Wilton, at 9.45am on Saturday with requiem mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Cork branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

Billy Kirwan

- Kilnagrange, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at his home this Thursday from 4-7.30pm, with rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Anne's Church, Fews, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Friday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Richard (Richie) Fitzgerald

- Alexander Street and formerly of Caulfields Bar Yellow Road and Blower at Waterford Crystal

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Thursday from 7-8pm. Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home on Friday at 9.30am, walking to Ballybricken Church for mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Solas Centre Waterford.

Pakie Duggan

- 31 Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford / Mullinavat, Kilkenny

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle and Son's Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 6-8pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

Sr. Marie Brendan Donohue

- Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, Virginia Crescent, Hennessy's Road, Waterford city

Funeral mass at 12 noon on Friday, followed by interment in the adjoining Convent Cemetery.

Margaret Devitt (née O'Rourke)

- Kiltimon, Ashford, Wicklow / Cappoquin, Waterford

Reposing at Patrick Murray and Son's Funeral Home, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy (A63X456), from 5-7pm on Friday, with prayers taking place at 6pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, arriving at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Ashord, for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Glenealy Cemetery.

Jim Cotter

Dungarvan / Glengarriff, Cork / Ennis Road, Limerick

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork, arriving at 2pm approximately. House private.

Patrick (Pat) Berry

- Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Fermoy, Cork

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Tallow, on Friday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Ballyduff Upper. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Kilcrumper Cemetery, Fermoy.

Richard Barry

- Kilworth, Cork / Waterford

Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Fermoy, on Friday from 6-7pm, followed by removal to St. Martin's Church, Kilworth. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon, with funeral afterwards to Kilcrumper new cemetery.