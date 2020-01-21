Waterford deaths and funerals (January 21)

Margaret (Peggie) Roche (née O'Regan), Curra, Belgooly, Cork / Conna, Cork / Tallow, Waterford

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Nohoval. Funeral Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Nohoval.

John (King Gipo) Power, 21 Talbot Terrace, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 9pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw, for requiem Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Breda O'Kelly (née Keohan), Emmet Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening, 23rd January, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 24th January, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Julie (Julia) KELLY (née Delahunty), Viewmount, Waterford City, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, on Tuesday 21st January from 5pm. Prayers at 7pm., followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 22nd January at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Killian’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Solas Centre.

Margaret (Peggy) Duggan, Tyrconnell Close, Comeragh Heights, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, Tuesday from 4pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday, followed by burial in The Church of the Sacred Heart graveyard, Ferrybank. Family flowers only, please, donations to St Vincent de Paul Society.

Darren O'Neill, Formerly of Farran Park, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (January 21st) from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

An tAth Uinseann Ó Maidín O.C.S.O. Mount Melleray Abbey, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose in Mount Melleray Abbey Community Church on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 noon in Mount Melleray Abbey Church followed by burial in the Community Cemetery.

Elizabeth Kiely (née Deegan), Knockalara, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. James’ Church, Ballinameela. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Antoinette Whelan (née Hennebry), Beary's Cross, Ballinamult, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday 23rd January at 11:00 a.m., in St Mary’s Church, Touraneena, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Very Rev. Tom Hubbart IC, Scrahan, Kilmacthomas, Waterford / Castletown, Laois

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday January 25th at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.