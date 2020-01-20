Waterford deaths and funerals (January 20)

Maura Power (née Hayes), Coolnacapogue, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford from 4.30 pm on Sunday with removal at 6 pm to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30 am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital, Waterford.

Jimmy O'Leary, T.J. Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday morning, 20th January, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad, followed by burial afterwards in St. Augustine’s Church Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Nuala Kelly (née Colbert), 73 New Street, Lismore, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 20th, in Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore at 11am followed by interment in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore. House private on Monday morning please.

Margaret (Peggie) Roche (née O'Regan), Curra, Belgooly, Cork / Conna, Cork / Tallow, Waterford

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Nohoval. Funeral Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Nohoval.

James (Jim) O'Shea, Camphire, Cappoquin, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Edward (Ned) Connolly, Rocklands, Ferrybank, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny



Removal on Monday 20th January to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John (King Gipo) Power, 21 Talbot Terrace, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 9pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw, for requiem Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Breda O'Kelly (née Keohan), Emmet Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening, 23rd January, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 24th January, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Julie (Julia) KELLY (née Delahunty), Viewmount, Waterford City, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, on Tuesday 21st January from 5pm. Prayers at 7pm., followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 22nd January at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Killian’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Solas Centre.

Margaret (Peggy) Duggan, Tyrconnell Close, Comeragh Heights, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, Tuesday from 4pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday, followed by burial in The Church of the Sacred Heart graveyard, Ferrybank. Family flowers only, please, donations to St Vincent de Paul Society.