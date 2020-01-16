Waterford deaths and funerals (January 17)

Margaret Walshe, Elm Park, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Friday the 17th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Saturday the 18th of January for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in Ballinaneasagh cemetery immediately afterwards.

Vinny O'Mahony, Tournore, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence, Tournore, Abbeyside, Dungarvan (Eircode X35 C951) on Friday 17th January 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday 18th January at 11:00 a.m. in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad, followed by burial afterwards in St. Augustine’s Church Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Mary O'Keeffe (née Rowe), Ballybricken, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Friday from 7.30pm until 8.30pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am in the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Power (née Hayes), Coolnacapogue, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford from 4.30 pm on Sunday with removal at 6 pm to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30 am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital, Waterford.

BILLY McGRATH, Glencarra, Ballybeg, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Friday from 4.30 pm with removal at 6 pm to St Pauls Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 am. Private Cremation to follow.

Sean (John) McGarrigle, Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Reposing at Falconers Funeral Home, Tramore on Friday from 1.30pm until 3.30pm. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Saturday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Abbey Cemetery.

Denys Lynch, Lower Grange, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Saturday from 6:30 pm with removal at 7:30 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2 pm followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to The Friends of University Hospital Waterford.

Eamon Loughlin, Curraghnagarragh, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at his home on Friday January 17th from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday, January 19th, to St. Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

Bridget (Biddie) Doolan, Barker Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Tullogher, Kilkenny

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm, Friday 17th January, with removal at 7pm to St. David's Church Mullinarrigle (Listerlin). Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, 18th January 2020, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.