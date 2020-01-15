Waterford deaths and funerals (January 16)

Elizabeth O'Keeffe (née Fitzgerald), Stephen Street and formerly of Andrew Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home on Thursday at 9.30am to Ballybricken Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 10.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital.

Con CULLEN, Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford / Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 15th January from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday, 16th January, to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to AWARE.

Margaret Walshe, Elm Park, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Friday the 17th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Saturday the 18th of January for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in Ballinaneasagh cemetery immediately afterwards.

Christina CLEARY, Tramore, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem mass in Hospital Chapel on Thursday at 10 am with burial afterwards in St.Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford arriving 12 noon approx. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Vinny O'Mahony, Tournore, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his residence, Tournore, Abbeyside, Dungarvan (Eircode X35 C951) on Friday 17th January 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday 18th January at 11:00 a.m. in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad, followed by burial afterwards in St. Augustine’s Church Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Mary O'Keeffe (née Rowe), Ballybricken, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Friday from 7.30pm until 8.30pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am in the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.