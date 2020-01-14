Waterford deaths and funerals (January 15)

Richard (Dick) Giles, The Villas, Riverstown, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Tuesday the 14th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Wednesday the 15th of January for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please donation to the RNLI.

Frank (Patrick Francis) Ryan, Springmount, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 15th January, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in St. James' Cemetery, Ballinameela.

Paul ROGERS, Hillside Grove, Waterford City, Waterford / Dunmore East, Waterford

Requiem mass in St. Joseph & St. Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford on Wednesday at 10.30 am followed by cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2 pm.

John (Seán) Power, Raheen Lawn, Bray, Wicklow / Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, January 15th, at 10.30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Putland Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

Elizabeth O'Keeffe (née Fitzgerald), Stephen Street and formerly of Andrew Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday from 7.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home on Thursday at 9.30am to Ballybricken Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 10.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital.

Alice Morrissey (née Russell), Shanballymore, Cork / Lismore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, January 15th, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Kearney, Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 15th) at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by Private Cremation. House private at all times please. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Cancer Research Ireland.

Con CULLEN, Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford / Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 15th January from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday, 16th January, to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to AWARE.

John Butler, 44 Brown Street, Portlaw, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at 45 Tracey Park, Carrick on Suir, on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Margaret Walshe, Elm Park, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Friday the 17th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Saturday the 18th of January for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in Ballinaneasagh cemetery immediately afterwards.

Christina CLEARY, Tramore, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem mass in Hospital Chapel on Thursday at 10 am with burial afterwards in St.Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford arriving 12 noon approx. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dungarvan Community Hospital.