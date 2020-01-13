Waterford deaths and funerals (January 14)

Muiris (Mossie) O'CEALLAIGH, Beechwood Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford



Removal on Tuesday, 14th January, at 11.30am to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Tom Meaney, Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Monday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

John O'Gorman, Main Street, Lismore, Waterford

Reposing in Saint Carthage's Mortuary, Lismore on Monday (January 13th) from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore (via Main Street). Requiem Mass on Tuesday (January 14th) at 12 midday followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

Richard (Dick) Giles, The Villas, Riverstown, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Tuesday the 14th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Wednesday the 15th of January for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please donation to the RNLI.

Teresa Dalton (née Ormond), Deerpark, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Reposing on Monday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Frank (Patrick Francis) Ryan, Springmount, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday evening, 14th January, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 15th January, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in St. James' Cemetery, Ballinameela.

Paul ROGERS, Hillside Grove, Waterford City, Waterford / Dunmore East, Waterford

Requiem mass in St. Joseph & St. Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford on Wednesday at 10.30 am followed by cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2 pm.

John (Seán) Power, Raheen Lawn, Bray, Wicklow / Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, January 15th, at 10.30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Putland Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

Elizabeth O'Keeffe (née Fitzgerald), Stephen Street and formerly of Andrew Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday from 7.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home on Thursday at 9.30am to Ballybricken Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 10.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital.

Alice Morrissey (née Russell), Shanballymore, Cork / Lismore, Waterford

Reposing in Hannons Funeral Home, Doneraile on Tuesday, January 14th, from 7pm followed by removal at 8.30pm to Christ The King Church, Shanballymore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, January 15th, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Kearney, Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Requeim Mass on Wednesday (January 15th) at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by Private Cremation. House private at all times please. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Cancer Research Ireland.

Con CULLEN, Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford / Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 15th January from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday, 16th January, to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to AWARE.

John Butler, 44 Brown Street, Portlaw, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at 45 Tracey Park, Carrick on Suir, on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery.