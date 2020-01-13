Waterford deaths and funerals (January 13)

Margaret (Peggy) MATTHEWS (née Tobin), Churchtown, Dublin / Tallow, Waterford

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmonstown Rd., Rathfarnham.

David Cullinan, Dungarvan, Waterford / Ring, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday, 13th January, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Adam Taylor, Larchville and formerly Gracedieu East, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.00am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers, by request, donations in lieu to Pieta House, Waterford.

Cassie Stephens, Military Barracks, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem mass on Monday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Muiris (Mossie) O'CEALLAIGH, Beechwood Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing at his residence on Monday, 13th January, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, 14th January, at 11.30am to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Tom Meaney, Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Monday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

John O'Gorman, Main Street, Lismore, Waterford

Reposing in Saint Carthage's Mortuary, Lismore on Monday (January 13th) from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore (via Main Street). Requiem Mass on Tuesday (January 14th) at 12 midday followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

Richard (Dick) Giles, The Villas, Riverstown, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Tuesday the 14th of January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Wednesday the 15th of January for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please donation to the RNLI.

Teresa Dalton (née Ormond), Deerpark, Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Reposing on Monday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.