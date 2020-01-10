Waterford deaths and funerals (January 10)

Maisie Dunphy (née Dalton), Patrick Street, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Jame Falconer funeral home on Thursday 9th January of from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church Tramore on Friday for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Pierce Dunne, Ballytruckle, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday, 9th of January, from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday, the 10th of January, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by interment immediately afterwards in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Vincent Byrne, New Line, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Ballinabranna, Carlow

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening 9th January from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Removal on Friday morning 10th January at 10.15 a.m. to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Ann Mason (née Dunne), Abbeyglen, Cappoquin, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Friday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm, to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Evelyn LEE (née Dennehy), Newtown, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St.Joseph & St.Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford with interment afterwards in Ballygunner Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice Homecare.

Kathleen Hearn (née Morrissey), Lackendarra and formerly Glenanane, Ballinamult, Waterford

Reposing at Dungarvan Community Hospital Chapel on Thursday, 9th January, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 10th January, at 12:00 noon, in St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen DOHERTY, 'Rosewood', Cheekpoint, Waterford

Funeral arriving to St. Nicholas' Church, Faithlegg on Friday, 10th January for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE at all times.

Mary DALY, St. Brigid's Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday, 9th January 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 10th January, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Old Churchyard, Dungarvan.

Mary Walsh (née Grace), Beech Park, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Saturday the 11th of January for Requiem Mass at 10 am, followed by Interment immediately afterwards in St Declan’s cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Eileen Power, St. Brigid's Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday evening, 10th January, from 5.30 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning, 11th January, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret (Babe) Cunningham, Knockaniska, Clashmore, Waterford

Lying in repose at Padre Pio Rest Home Cappoquin on Friday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Cronan’s Church, Clashmore. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

JIMMY BUTLER, Carpenterstown, Dublin / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing on Friday (10th January), at Fanagans Funeral Home, 54 Aungier Street from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Removal on Saturday (12th January), to the Church of St. Mochta, Porterstown, arriving at 9.50 am for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am followed by burial at Castleknock Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Concern.