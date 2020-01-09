Waterford deaths and funerals (January 9)

Maisie Dunphy (née Dalton), Patrick Street, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Jame Falconer funeral home on Thursday 9th January of from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church Tramore on Friday for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Pierce Dunne, Ballytruckle, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday, 9th of January, from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday, the 10th of January, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by interment immediately afterwards in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Bridget Connors, 187 Hennessy’s Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford – Mortuary Chapel on Wednesday, January 8th from 4:30pm with removal at 6pm, to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan, arriving for 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 9th at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Vincent Byrne, New Line, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Ballinabranna, Carlow

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening 9th January from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Removal on Friday morning 10th January at 10.15 a.m. to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Ann Mason (née Dunne), Abbeyglen, Cappoquin, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Friday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm, to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Evelyn LEE (née Dennehy), Newtown, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St.Joseph & St.Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford with interment afterwards in Ballygunner Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice Homecare.

Mary Margaret Jane Ismay (née Page), Carriganard, Butlerstown, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 16th) at 12.00oc in Butlerstown Church, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Guide Dogs.

Kathleen Hearn (née Morrissey), Lackendarra and formerly Glenanane, Ballinamult, Waterford

Reposing at Dungarvan Community Hospital Chapel on Thursday, 9th January, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 10th January, at 12:00 noon, in St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen DOHERTY, 'Rosewood', Cheekpoint, Waterford

Funeral arriving to St. Nicholas' Church, Faithlegg on Friday, 10th January for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE at all times.

Mary DALY, St. Brigid's Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday, 9th January 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 10th January, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Old Churchyard, Dungarvan.