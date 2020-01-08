Waterford deaths and funerals (January 8)

William (Willie) Cunningham, Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Rosary on Monday evening at 8.00pm. Reposing on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Margaret (Peggy) Carberry (née Cullen), Central Avenue, Lisduggan, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (January 7th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem mass on Wednesday (January 8th) at 10.00am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Private please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Pinegrove Day Care Centre, Passage Road, Waterford.

Breda Veale (née Lyons), Silversprings, Dungarvan, Waterford



Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday evening, 7th January, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 8th January, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Old Churchyard.

Margaret (Rita) CLEARY (née Lawless), Blackrock, Dublin / Waterford

Reposing Tuesday evening in the Newtownpark House Nursing Home Chapel of Rest from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue arriving for 10am Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Deans Grange Cemetery.

Tony (Anthony) Sheppard, Sweetbriar Lawn, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday the 8th of Janurary from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Thursday the 9th of January for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by interment in Fenor Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Sr. Patrick (Elsie) Heraghty, St. Mary's Abbey, Glencairn, Waterford / Blarney, Cork

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 8th) at 11.30am in the Abbey Church followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.

Maisie Dunphy (née Dalton), Patrick Street, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Jame Falconer funeral home on Thursday 9th January of from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church Tramore on Friday for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Pierce Dunne, Ballytruckle, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday, 9th of January, from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday, the 10th of January, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by interment immediatley afterwards in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Bridget Connors, 187 Hennessy’s Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford – Mortuary Chapel on Wednesday, January 8th from 4:30pm with removal at 6pm, to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan, arriving for 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 9th at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Vincent Byrne, New Line, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Ballinabranna, Carlow

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening 9th January from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Removal on Friday morning 10th January at 10.15 a.m. to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Abbeyside.