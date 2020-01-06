Waterford deaths and funerals (January 6)

Mary Margaret (Mairead) Griffin (née Kelly), College Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Monday evening (6th Jan) from 8pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (7th Jan) in St John's Church, Parnell Street, at 10 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

William (Willie) Cunningham, Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Rosary on Monday evening at 8.00pm. Reposing on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Margaret (Peggy) Carberry (née Cullen), Central Avenue, Lisduggan, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (January 7th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem mass on Wednesday (January 8th) at 10.00am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Private please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Pinegrove Day Care Centre, Passage Road, Waterford.