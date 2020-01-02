Waterford deaths and funerals (January 3)

James (Jim) Croke, Garryknock, Cove Park, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, at 12.30 pm followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery, Waterford. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

John (Bubbles) Grant, Cathal Brugha Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday evening from 4.30 pm with removal at 6.15 pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 am followed by burial in St. Otterans Cemetery, Waterford. No Flowers Please, donations if desired to the Waterford Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Catherine (Kitty) Walsh, Ballingown House, Villierstown, Aglish, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 3rd January, at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary BURKE (née Moynihan), Dublin / Waterford / Carlow

Funeral Mass on Friday morning (3rd January) at 10 am in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford arriving at approximately 2 pm.