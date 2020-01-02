Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, January 2

Kieran Walsh

Bayview, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, County Waterford, followed by burial in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Mary Burke (née Moynihan)

Waterford/Carlow/Dublin

Reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Dundrum, on Thursday from 3-5pm. Funeral mass on Friday at 10am in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, County Waterford, arriving at approximately 2pm.

Catherine (Kitty) Walsh

Ballingown House, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin, on Thursday from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Church of Assumption, Aglish. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.