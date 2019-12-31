Waterford deaths and funerals (December 31)

Billy (William) Lynch, "Lynmor", Lemybrien, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday 31st December from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00. p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 1st January (New Year’s Day) at 12:00 noon, in St Brigid’s Church, Kilrossanty, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ivan Sandison, 3 Bromley Walk, Ardkeen Village, Waterford City, Waterford / Ballycotton, Cork

Reposing at his residence (X91 Y23X) on Tuesday, December 31st, from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 1st, to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) O'Neill (née Noblett), Arbour Road, Lisduggan, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (December 30th) from 6.00pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. House private.

Michael (Mick) Phela, Summerhill, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Maypark House Nursing Home on Tuesday (December 31st) from 4.00pm until 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by burial in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Vincent De Paul. House private please.

Mary O'Connell (Canning) (née Canning), Crotta, Kilflynn, Kerry / Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Ballyduff, Waterford

Reposing at her daughter's home in Lacken, Kilshane (E34B064) on this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Kilflynn, Co. Kerry on Wednesday for 12 noon mass. Burial afterwards in Kilflynn cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Dementia Ireland.

Patricia Kervick formerly Kavanagh (née Upton), Woodbrook, X91 AW96, Woodstown, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4.00pm until 6.00pm, house private at all other times, please. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 1st) at 12.00 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East, Co. Waterford, followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations, in lieu, to Waterford Hospice.