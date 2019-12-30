Waterford deaths and funerals (December 30)

Billy (William) Lynch, "Lynmor", Lemybrien, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday 31st December from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00. p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 1st January (New Year’s Day) at 12:00 noon, in St Brigid’s Church, Kilrossanty, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ivan Sandison, 3 Bromley Walk, Ardkeen Village, Waterford City, Waterford / Ballycotton, Cork

Reposing at his residence (X91 Y23X) on Tuesday, December 31st, from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 1st, to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) O'Neill (née Noblett), Arbour Road, Lisduggan, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (December 30th) from 6.00pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. House private.

Michael (Mick) Phela, Summerhill, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Maypark House Nursing Home on Tuesday (December 31st) from 4.00pm until 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by burial in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Vincent De Paul. House private please.