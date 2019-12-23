Waterford deaths and funerals (December 23)

Kelly Collins, Manor St. John, Lisduggan, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (December 23rd) from 6.00pm until 7.00pm. Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday (December 24th) at 9.30am to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan for mass on arrival at 10.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

JOSEPH (JOE) FITZGERALD, Comeragh Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at St Paul's Church Prayer Room, on Monday from 4:30pm followed by removal to and prayers in St Paul's Church at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12:30 in St Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tramore. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Waterford Palliative Care.

KENNETH (KEN) McCORMICK, Newtown, Waterford

A thanksgiving and celebration of Ken's life will be held at St Patrick's Methodist Church, Patrick Street, Waterford on Friday 27th December at 11 am followed by Cremation Service at the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm. Family flowers only. House Private.

David Power, Riverview Estate, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday 23rd December, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 24th December at 11:00 a.m. in All Saint's Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, followed by burial afterwards in Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, Kilmacthomas.

Michael Brazil, Barrack Street and formerly of Ciba Geigy, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital.

Moss Power, Clarke Road, Cork Road and formerly of Costelloe's Lane, Waterford City, Waterford / New Ross, Wexford

Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home on Monday (December 23rd) at 10.30am walking to Ballybricken Church for Mass on arrival at 11.00am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Jacques (née Wallace), Palmerstown, Dublin / Waterford

Removal on Monday morning (23rd. December) to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.