Dungarvan devastated after death of popular Waterford man

Dungarvan is mourning the passing of a popular Waterford man.

Dan McGrath, who was well known in the community for his media work, passed away this weekend.

Tributes have been paid to Dan, with Dungarvan and West Waterford Chamber Of Commerce describing him as "truly one of Dungarvan’s biggest supporters". The chamber spokesperson said: "It is devastating to learn that a wonderful man has been taken suddenly from his family and friends.

"Dan is known to most people in Dungarvan as his reach was massive through his photography and his media projects. For many in town, Dan was among us at every event and occasion. He celebrated, commiserated and supported.

"Dan is truly one of Dungarvan’s biggest supporters, through his activities, his involvement in so many initiatives and his Dungarvan Online social media platforms.

"The contribution Dan has made to our community was significant. He did this is such modest and humble ways. His absence won’t be fully felt for a long time to come.

"Dan founded the enormously successful McGrath Clan Gathering, which brought him to many countries flying the McGrath flag and promoting Dungarvan. This gathering has huge plans involving thousands of people for the next few years and was getting bigger by the day.

"Dan connected people. He did this through his McGrath Clan Gathering, through his photography and through his media work.

Dan’s professionalism and discretion is what made him such a popular figure with every community.

"Dan was an excellent friend to us all in the Chamber. We are saddened beyond words and can’t begin to imagine his loss to us. May Dan’s gentle soul rest in peace and may his family find the strength to cope with this devastation."

A spokesperson for Dungarvan Aglow also paid tribute to Dan. "A fantastic friend and supporter of Dungarvan Aglow, Dan McGrath was our reliable event photographer who always captured the moment perfectly. We’re so sad to record his loss, a loss that will be profound and immeasurable. We appreciate all this kind man did for Aglow and his community."