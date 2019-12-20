Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, December 20

Tom Walsh

- Green Acres, Convent Road, Deerpark, Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Carthage’s Cemetery, Lismore.

Margaret (Rita) Rellis (née O'Sullivan)

- 1 Maple Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford city

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4-7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm in St. Paul's Church, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Andrew Murphy

- Tycor Avenue, Waterford city

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, on Saturday from 6-8pm. Removal to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, on Sunday requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Rosa Foley (née Murray)

- Main Street, Dungarvan

Reposing at Dungarvan Community Hospital Chapel on Friday from 6-8pm, with rosary at 7,30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Fitzgerald

- Abbey Park, Ferrybank, Waterford / Ramsgrange, Wexford

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday from 4pm, followed by removal at 6.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in Ramsgrange Cemetery.

Iain Farrell

- Newtown, Waterford city

Funeral mass on Saturday at 11.30am in Church of St Joesph and St Benildus, Newtown, Waterford. Cremation service will take place on Monday at 2pm in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice. House private please.

James (Jim) Davis

- Aglish, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin, on Friday from 5-7pm. Funeral mass in the Church of Assumption, Aglish, on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.