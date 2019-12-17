Waterford deaths and funerals (December 18)

Mary Kiely (née O'Neill), Cliff Road, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Tuesday from 7.00pm followed by removal at 8.00pm to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00, followed by Private Cremation. House Private.

Martina Stuart, Florence Place, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconers Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Tuesday December 17th from 5pm to 7pm Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Wednesday 18th of December for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by private family cremation.

Eamonn McGuinness, Andrew Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (December 18th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

William (Billy) Hickey, Wellington Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (December 20th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballybricken.