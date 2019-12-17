Waterford deaths and funerals (December 17)

Breda Kelly (née O'Shea), Skibbereen Lawn, Lismore Heights formerly of Hennessy's Road, Hasbro and D.P.L., Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.00oc followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. House private.

Michael (Blackie) Keane, Georges St., Portlaw, Waterford

Michael will be reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday the 16th of December from 5.30pm to 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw, on Tuesday the 17th of December, for requiem Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Daniels (née Barron), Loughdaheen, Dunhill, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner on Monday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am in Dunhill Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private.

Oisín Ryan, Mullinabro Woods, Ferrybank, Waterford



Oisín will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 16th December, from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 17th December, at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Kiely (née O'Neill), Cliff Road, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Tuesday from 7.00pm followed by removal at 8.00pm to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00, followed by Private Cremation. House Private.

Martina Stuart, Florence Place, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconers Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Tuesday December 17th from 5pm to 7pm Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Wednesday 18th of December for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by private family cremation.

Eamonn McGuinness, Andrew Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (December 18th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.