Waterford deaths and funerals (December 11)

Roger Murphy, Carrigavantry Lodge, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Ellen (Nellie) O'Keeffe (née Aulsberry), Care Choice Nursing Home, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing in Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday evening the 12th from 4pm, with prayers at 5pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff Lower, Kilmeaden. Requiem Mass on Friday the 13th of December at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Phelan, Farran Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Thursday evening at 5 pm with removal at 6 pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Alice Walsh (née Organ), McCarthyville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Wednesday evening, 11th December 2019, from 5:00 p.m. with removal at 7:00 p.m. to St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning 12th December 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad, followed by burial afterwards in St. Augustine’s Church Cemetery, Abbeyside.

TOM LANDERS, Kalamunda, Perth, Western Australia, formerly, Aglish, Waterford / Grange, Waterford

Cremation will take place in Australia. Memorial Mass will be held in The Church Of The Assumption, Aglish on Sunday 29th December at 11:00 a.m.

Ann Madigan, Morrisson's Avenue and late of the Jute Factory and A.C.E.C., Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (December 11th) from 8.00pm until 9.00pm. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Thursday from 9.30am followed by removal at 10.30 walking to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street for Mass on arrival at 11.00am burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Colette O'Gorman, St. Martin's Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford / Tullow, Carlow

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul, Waterford.

Nora (Nonie) Wall (née Power), Congress Villas, Dungarvan, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11th December at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Lynch (née Mallon), Robinstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford / Wexford

Removal on Wednesday 11th December, to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank McGRATH, Grange Terrace, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Wednesday to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Margaret (Peggy) Stack (née Meaney), Oriel Square, Lismore Lawn & formerly of Keane's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital.