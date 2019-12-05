Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, December 6

Josephine (Josie) Treacy (née McGrath)

- 39 Monvoy Valley, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 4-7pm. House private at all other times. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 noon in the Holy Family, Waterford, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Jason Schittkowski

- McDonagh Road, Kingsmeadow, Waterford city

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Friday from 5pm, with removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in St. Otterans Cemetery, Waterford. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Rainbow Foundation.

Mairead Geraghty (née Cashin)

- Ballyduff Upper, Waterford /Perrystown, Dublin

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, on Friday from 5-8pm with family in attendance. Funeral mass on Saturday 11.30am in St. Agnes’ Church, Crumlin Village, and afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.