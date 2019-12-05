Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, December 5

Enda Kelly

- 118 Ballybeg Park, Waterford / Mayfield, Cork

Reposing at the University Hospital Waterford Mortuary Chapel on Friday from 6pm with removal at 7:15pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, arriving for 7:45pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Matty Power

- Ballintlea, Kilrossanty/ Dungarvan

Reposing at his home in Ballintlea, Kilrossanty (X42 FT62), on Thursday from 2-7pm with rosary at 6pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilrossanty, followed by burial afterwards in St Vincent De Paul Church Cemetery, Garranbane. House private on Friday morning. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Nuala Ryan (née Cotter)

- Kyne Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan

Reposing at Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Requiem mass at 11am on Friday in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad. Family flowers only please.