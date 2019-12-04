Former Waterford councillor with ' a wicked sense of humour' passes away

A former Waterford councillor and Mayor of Dungarvan has passed away.

The death has occurred of Nuala Ryan (née Cotter) of Kyne Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan.

The late Nuala Ryan (née Cotter)

Tributes have been paid to the late Nuala, who is sadly missed by her husband Pat Ryan; sons Alan and Billy; daughter Sarah; daughter-in-law Caroline; grandchildren Aoibheann and Aimée; father-in-law Johnny and mother-in-law Kitty; sisters Maryrose Drummy, Libby Flynn, Rachel Cotter, Bernadette Murphy, Patricia Hackett, Carrie Foley and Lorraine Cotter; brothers Liam and Paul Cotter; extended family; friends; and neighbours.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Damien Geoghegan said: “When I was elected in 1999, Nuala made me feel very welcome in the council chamber and we became firm friends. Nuala was very proud of the Cotter family history in local government and local politics, and she was a wonderful colleague and a first-rate councillor. But more importantly, Nuala was a lovely, kind person with a great personality and a wicked sense of humour.”

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad. Family flowers only please.