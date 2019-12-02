Waterford deaths and funerals (December 3)

Raymond Rellis, 55 Grange Cohan, Saint John’s Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford Mortuary Chapel, on Monday, December 2nd, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Paul Finn, 51 St. Anne's, Ursuline Court, Waterford City, Waterford / Perrystown, Dublin

Reposing at his residence on Monday (December 2nd) from 4.00pm until 8.00pm and on Tuesday from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (December 4th) at 10.00am in the Sacred Heart Church, the Folly, Waterford, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.

Paul Wright, Brighton, England and formerly Ballymacmague, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan on Wednesday evening 4th December at 6:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th December at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in the Old Churchyard Cemetery, Dungarvan.

John Sleator, Dungarvan, Waterford / Mullingar, Westmeath

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday, 3rd December, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 4th December, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in St. Laurence’s Church Cemetery, Ballinroad.

Eugene Rellis, Mary Street and late of Hennessy's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday from 8.00pm until 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (December 5th) at 10.00am in St. John's Church, Parnell Street followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Della Power (née Power), Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday evening the 3rd of December from 5pm to 7pm arriving for Funeral Mass in St Quan and Broghan Church, Clonea Power on Wednesday 4th of December at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick on Suir.