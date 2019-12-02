Waterford deaths and funerals (December 2)

Hugh Francis Nugent, Sylvan Green, Grantstown Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Monday, 2nd December, at 11.30am. to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice Home Care Team.

Claire Courtney (née Roche), Ballingown, Villierstown, Waterford / Turners Cross, Cork

Removal on Monday morning 2nd December at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Raymond Rellis, 55 Grange Cohan, Saint John’s Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford Mortuary Chapel, on Monday, December 2nd, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Paul Finn, 51 St. Anne's, Ursuline Court, Waterford City, Waterford / Perrystown, Dublin

Reposing at his residence on Monday (December 2nd) from 4.00pm until 8.00pm and on Tuesday from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (December 4th) at 10.00am in the Sacred Heart Church, the Folly, Waterford, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.