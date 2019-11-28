Waterford deaths and funerals (November 29)

James Doocey, Allen Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin. Rosary on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm. Reposing on Thursday evening from 5.00pm followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Philomena (Phil) Dalton (née Monahan), Pond Villas, Tramore, Waterford



Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church , Tramore on Friday the 29th of November for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Michael MANNING, Cathal Brugha Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday (November 28th) from 5.00pm until 6.00pm. Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home on Friday at 9.30am to Ballybricken Church for mass on arrival at 10.00am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. No flowers by request please.

Thomas John Kiely, Leacan Fionn Thoir, Dungarvan, Waterford / Leamybrien, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday, 28th November, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30. p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 29th November, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilrossanty followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie Halligan, Barrack Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass will be held at St. David's Church, Pontnewydd Cwmbran on Monday, 2nd December, at 12.30pm followed by committal at Gwent Crematorium Cwmbran at 1.30pm.

Joseph (Joe) Curran, Finglas, Dublin / Cappoquin, Waterford

Reposing at the Fanagan Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas, on Thursday afternoon from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Canice's Church, Finglas Village, on Friday morning, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery, St. Paul's Section.

Jean CREMIN (née O'Brien), Ossory Drive, Lismore Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, Waterford. Requeim Mass on Saturday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel.

William Coffey, St. Colman's Park, Fermoy, Cork / Cappoquin, Waterford

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy, on Thursday 28th November 6-8pm. Reception into St Patrick’s Church, Fermoy, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday 29th. Burial afterwards at Kilcrumper New Cemetery.

John Cashman, Waterford Nursing Home, Waterford City, Waterford / Walkinstown, Dublin

Service in Newlands Cross Temple on Friday (November 29th) at 10.00am followed by burial in the Newlands Cross Cemetery. No flowers please donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Marie Butler (née Dineen), Deerpark, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.