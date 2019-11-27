Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, November 27

James Doocey

- Allen Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin. Rosary on Wednesday at 7pm. Reposing on Thursday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Philomena (Phil) Dalton

- Pond Villas, Tramore

Reposing at her home in Tramore on Thursday from 4-7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church Tramore on Friday for requiem mass at 10am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

John Coker

- Roselawn, Tramore

Reposing on Thursday from 12:30pm, followed by funeral service at 1pm in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford. Committal service in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork, on Friday at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Palliative Team.