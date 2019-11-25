Waterford deaths and funerals (November 26)

Patrick (Pat) WALSH, Bray, Wicklow / Clonea, Waterford

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Monday (25th November) from 5.00pm-7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (26th November) at 10.00am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only, please. House private.

Ann McCarthy (née Madden), Main Street, Lismore, Waterford / Bandon, Cork

Reposing in Saint Carthage's Mortuary Lismore on Monday (November 25th) from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore on Tuesday (November 26th) for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Jimmy WHELAN, Congress Place and late of the E.S.B., Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (November 27th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Noel Mylett, Ashgrove, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Glenmore, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford

Noel will be reposing in Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank, on Tuesday 26th November from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, 27th November, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret (Ray) CONDON (née Browne), Lismore Park & formerly of St. Carthage's Avenue and late of Bolger's Stores, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Tuesday (November 26th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. House private, please.